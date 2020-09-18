Watch: BTS Takes 12th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Taemin, Stray Youngsters, Moonbin & Sanha, And More

The September 18 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured SHINee’s Taemin’s “Felony” and BTS’s “Dynamite” as candidates for first place. BTS took their 12th win for “Dynamite” with 6963 factors over 4623 factors for “Felony.”

This week’s performers embrace Taemin, 2Z, CLC, CRAVITY, DONGKIZ, OnlyOneOf, Stray Youngsters, VAV, Apink’s Namjoo, Lovelyz, LUNARSOLAR, ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha, B.O.Y, VINCIT, ONEUS, Oh My Woman’s YooA, Wonho, H.O.T’s Jang Woo Hyuk, and Haeun.

Watch this week’s performances beneath:

2Z – “Not With out U”

B.O.Y – “Miss You”

Haeun – 99.9

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

VINCIT – “Strike Out”

DONGKIZ – “Lovely”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

OnlyOneOf – “a sOng Of ice & hearth”

ONEUS – “Airplane”

Wonho – “Open Thoughts”

VAV – “Made for Two”

CLC – “HELICOPTER”

Stray Youngsters – “Again Door”

Moonbin & Sanha – “Dangerous Concept”

Lovelyz – “Obliviate”

YooA – “Bon Voyage”

Namjoo – “Chook”

Jang Woo Hyuk – “HE (Don’t Wanna Be Alone)”

Taemin – “Black Rose” & “Felony”