Watch: BTS Takes 13th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Core”; Performances By Taemin, Stray Children, TREASURE, And More

The September 19 episode of “Music Core” featured BTS‘s “Dynamite,” SHINee’s Taemin’s “Felony,” and B1A4‘s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” as candidates for first place. BTS took house the win with 8,629 factors, making this their 13th win for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embrace Taemin, CLC, CRAVITY, DONGKIZ, OnlyOneOf, Stray Children, VAV, Apink’s Namjoo, Lovelyz, LUNARSOLAR, ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha, ONEUS, Oh My Lady’s YooA, Wonho, fromis_9, TREASURE, and Haeun.

Watch this week’s performances beneath:

Haeun – “99.9”

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

VAV – “Made for Two”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

OnlyOneOf – “a sOng Of ice & fireplace”

DONGKIZ – “Stunning”

TREASURE – “I LOVE YOU”

ONEUS – “Airplane”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (Secret Code)”

Moonbin & Sanha – “Unhealthy Thought”

CLC – “Helicopter”

Wonho – “Open Thoughts”

YooA – “Bon Voyage”

Stray Children – “Ex” & “Again Door”

Lovelyz – “Obliviate”

Namjoo – “Fowl”

Taemin – “Black Rose” & “Felony”