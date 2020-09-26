Watch: BTS Takes 14th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Stray Youngsters, EVERGLOW, UP10TION, And More

The September 25 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS’s “Dynamite” and Stray Youngsters’ “Again Door” as candidates for first place. BTS took their 14th win for “Dynamite” with 7099 factors over 6270 factors for “Again Door.”

This week’s performers embrace BDC, CRAVITY, GHOST9, H&D, NTX, Stray Youngsters, VAV, XUM, The Boyz, LUNARSOLAR, ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha, VINCIT, B.O.Y, cignature, UP10TION, EVERGLOW, Oh My Lady’s YooA, and fromis_9.

Watch this week’s performances under:

VINCIT – “Strike Out”

XUM – “DDALALA”

NTX – “SURVIVE”

GHOST9 – “Consider Daybreak”

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

B.O.Y – “Miss You”

cignature – “ARISONG”

H&D – “Umbrella”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

BDC – “Shoot the Moon”

VAV – “Made for Two”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)”

UP10TION – “Gentle”

The Boyz – “Stealer”

Moonbin & Sanha – “Dangerous Thought”

YooA – “Bon Voyage”

Stray Youngsters – “Again Door”