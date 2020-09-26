General News

Watch: BTS Takes 15th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Core”; Performances By Stray Children, KNK, A.C.E, And More

September 26, 2020
The September 26 episode of “Music Core” featured BTS‘s “Dynamite,” B1A4‘s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy,” and MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa‘s “Maria” as candidates for first place. BTS took dwelling the win with 10,602 factors, making this their 15th win for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embrace The Boyz, UP10TION, EVERGLOW, H&D, BDC, GHOST9, Stray Children, Oh My Woman’s YooA, ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha, TREASURE, KNK, A.C.E, B.O.Y, fromis_9, VAV, LUNARSOLAR, and Geum Nara.

Watch this week’s performances beneath:

Geum Nara – “Encore”

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

EVERGLOW – “LA DI DA”

BDC – “Shoot the Moon”

VAV – “Made for Two”

GHOST 9 – “Consider Daybreak”

H&D – “Umbrella”

B.O.Y – “Miss You”

A.C.E – “Favourite Boys”

TREASURE – “I Love You”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (SECRET CODE)”

KNK – “RIDE”

UP10TION – “Mild”

The Boyz – “Stealer”

Moonbin & Sanha – “Unhealthy Concept”

YooA – “Bon Voyage”

Stray Children – “Again Door”

