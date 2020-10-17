Watch: BTS Takes 19th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Core”; Performances By Refund Expedition, BLACKPINK, Lee Suhyun, And More

BTS took their seventh straight win on “Music Core” with “Dynamite!”

Within the October 17 episode, BTS’s “Dynamite,” BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies,” and B1A4’s Sandeul’s “Barely Tipsy” had been candidates for first place. BTS took house the win with 10,127 votes, making this their 19th win for “Dynamite” total.

This week’s performers included Refund Expedition (Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa), BLACKPINK, AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, NCT U, PENTAGON, VERIVERY, Weeekly, Stray Youngsters, UP10TION, WJSN CHOCOME, DAWN, Weki Meki, Golden Youngster, The Boyz, fromis_9, WEi, and cignature.

Try the performances beneath!

Refund Expedition – “Don’t Contact Me”

BLACKPINK – “Lovesick Ladies”

AKMU’s Lee Suhyun – “Alien”

NCT U – “Make a Want (Birthday Track)”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

Stray Youngsters – “Again Door”

The Boyz – “The Stealer”

UP10TION – “Gentle”

Weki Meki – “Cool”

Golden Youngster – “Pump It Up”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

DAWN (feat. Jessi) – “DAWNDIDIDAWN”

WEi – “Twilight”

fromis_9 – “Really feel Good (Secret Code)”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

cignature – “Arisong”

Congratulations to BTS!

Supply (1)