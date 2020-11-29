Watch: BTS Takes 1st Win For “Life Goes On” On “Music Core”; Performances By CNBLUE, NCT U, AKMU, And More

Within the November 7 episode of “Music Core,” BTS‘s “Life Goes On,” Im Chang Jung’s “Love shouldn’t be harsh on you,” and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” had been candidates for first place. BTS took dwelling the win with 10,656 votes, making this their first win for “Life Goes On.”

This week’s performers embody CNBLUE, BTOB 4U, AKMU, NCT U, Stray Youngsters, aespa, Henry, NORAZO, UP10TION, Natty, woo!ah!, TREASURE, PENTAGON’s Hui feat. ASTRO’s MJ, and BAE173.

Take a look at the performances under!

woo! ah! – “Dangerous Lady”

Natty – “Teddy Bear”

BAE173 – “Crush On You”

Ahn Da Eun – “I Was Younger and I Needed to Say I Was Sorry”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

TREASURE – “MMM”

UP10TION – “Future”

NORAZO – “Bread”

Stray Youngsters – “ALL IN”

NCT U – “Work It”

NCT U – “90’s Love”

Hui feat. MJ – “Boyish Sensibility”

AKMU – “HAPPENING”

BTOB 4U – “Present Your Love”

Henry – “RADIO”

CNBLUE – “Then, Now and Perpetually”