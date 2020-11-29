General News

Watch: BTS Takes 1st Win For “Life Goes On” On “Music Core”; Performances By CNBLUE, NCT U, AKMU, And More

November 29, 2020
1 Min Read

Within the November 7 episode of “Music Core,” BTS‘s “Life Goes On,” Im Chang Jung’s “Love shouldn’t be harsh on you,” and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” had been candidates for first place. BTS took dwelling the win with 10,656 votes, making this their first win for “Life Goes On.”

This week’s performers embody CNBLUE, BTOB 4U, AKMU, NCT U, Stray Youngsters, aespa, Henry, NORAZO, UP10TION, Natty, woo!ah!, TREASURE, PENTAGON’s Hui feat. ASTRO’s MJ, and BAE173.

Take a look at the performances under!

woo! ah! – “Dangerous Lady”

Natty – “Teddy Bear”

BAE173 – “Crush On You”

Ahn Da Eun – “I Was Younger and I Needed to Say I Was Sorry”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

TREASURE – “MMM”

UP10TION – “Future”

NORAZO – “Bread”

Stray Youngsters – “ALL IN”

NCT U – “Work It”

NCT U – “90’s Love”

Hui feat. MJ – “Boyish Sensibility”

AKMU – “HAPPENING”

BTOB 4U – “Present Your Love”

Henry – “RADIO”

CNBLUE – “Then, Now and Perpetually”

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.