Watch: BTS Takes 21st Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Core”; Performances By MONSTA X, TWICE, MAMAMOO, And More

Within the November 7 episode of “Music Core,” BTS‘s “Dynamite,” TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME,” and Refund Sisters’ “Don’t Contact Me” have been candidates for first place. BTS took house the win with 9,740 votes, making this their 21st win for “Dynamite” general.

This week’s performers embrace the MCs (SF9’s Chani, Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin, and IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju), MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, Hong Jin Younger, Park Ji Hoon, AB6IX, LOONA, Second Aunt Kim Da Vi (Kim Shin Younger), PENTAGON, (G)I-DLE, WINNER’s Tune Mino, TWICE, VERIVERY, P1Harmony, DRIPPIN, and SECRET NUMBER.

Whereas many artists took to the stage to carry out their newest songs, there have been additionally particular performances to have a good time Music Core’s 700th episode!

Try the performances under!

SF9’s Chani, Stray Youngsters’ Hyunjin, and IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju – “Circle,” “There For You,” and “Lean On”

SECRET NUMBER – “Bought That Growth”

(G)-IDLE – “Don’t Contact Me” (Refund Sisters)

PENTAGON – “My Home” (2PM)

P1Harmony – “Siren”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

AB6IX – “SALUTE”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

PENTAGON – “Daisy”

Second Aunt Kim Da Vi and LOONA – “Gimme Gimme”

Park Ji Hoon – “Gotcha”

Hong Jin Younger – “By no means Ever”

MAMAMOO – “Dingga” and “AYA”

TWICE – “I CAN’T STOP ME”

Tune Mino – “Run Away”

MONSTA X – “BEASTMODE” and “LOVE KILLA”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDcSBI16W0c