Watch: BTS Takes 22nd Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Taemin, GFRIEND, MONSTA X, And More

November 13, 2020
The November 13 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS‘s “Dynamite” and MAMAMOO’s “Dingga” as candidates for first place. BTS took their 22nd win with 4,371 factors over 4,334 factors for “Dingga.”

This week’’s performers embrace AB6IX, Lucy, MONSTA X, NTX, P1Harmony, SECRET NUMBER, STAYC, TXT, Natty, DKB, DRIPPIN, MAMAMOO, Park Ji Hoon, E’LAST, GFRIEND, LOONA, SHINee’s Taemin, and Ha Sung Woon.

Winner Announcement:

Watch the performances beneath:

NTX – “Magic Footwear”

E’LAST – “Tears Of Chaos”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

STAYC – “SO BAD”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

TXT – “Blue Hour”

TXT – “We Misplaced the Summer season”

SECRET NUMBER ” Obtained That Increase”

Natty – “Teddy Bear”

Lucy – “Snooze”

DKB – “Work Exhausting”

AB6IX – “Salute”

Park Ji Hoon – “Gotcha”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

Ha Sung Woon – “Forbidden Island”

MONSTA X – “Love Killa”

GFRIEND – “MAGO”

MAMAMOO – “Dingga”

Taemin – “Heaven”

TAEMIN – “IDEA”

