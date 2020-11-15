Watch: BTS Takes 23rd Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Core”; Performances By Taemin, TREASURE, Park Ji Hoon, And More

On the November 14 episode of “Music Core,” BTS’s “Dynamite,” BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies,” and Refund Sisters’ “Don’t Contact Me” have been candidates for first place. BTS took dwelling the win with 10,130 votes, making this their tenth consecutive win on “Music Core” and their 23rd win total with “Dynamite.”

Winner Announcement:

This week’s performers included SECRET NUMBER, Weeekly, E’LAST, P1Harmony, DRIPPIN, TREASURE, Ha Sung Woon, WINNER’s Tune Mino, SHINee’s Taemin, AB6IX, CIX, LOONA, VERIVERY, Park Ji Hoon, MONSTA X, and MAMAMOO.

Take a look at the performances beneath!

Taemin – “IDEA” and “Heaven”

TREASURE – “MMM”

Park Ji Hoon – “GOTCHA”

Tune Mino (feat. Bobby) – “Okay man”

MONSTA X – “Love Killa”

MAMAMOO – “AYA”

Ha Sung Woon – “Forbidden Island”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

AB6IX – “Salute”

VERIVERY – “My Face”

CIX – “Jungle”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

Weeekly – “Zig Zag”

SECRET NUMBER – “Acquired That Increase”

