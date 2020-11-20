General News

Watch: BTS Takes 24th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By aespa, BTOB 4U, GFRIEND, And More

November 20, 2020
1 Min Read

The November 20 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS‘s “Dynamite” and SHINee’s Taemin‘s “IDEA” as candidates for first place. BTS took dwelling the win with 4,505 factors, making this their 24th win for “Dynamite” general.

This week’ s performers embody AB6IX, aespa, AleXa, BAE127, JBJ95, P1Harmony, SECRET NUMBER, STAYC, VERIVERY, Kim Yeon Ja, Natty, Norazo, MOMOLAND, Bling Bling, BTOB 4U, E’LAST, GFRIEND, WJSN CHOCOME, and

Winner Announcement:

Watch at present’s performances under:

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

COOING – “Gentle Pink”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

Bling Bling – “G.G.B.”

AleXa – “Revolution”

BAE173 – “Crush on U”

SECRET NUMBER – “Acquired That Growth”

Natty – “Teddy Bear”

STAYC – “SO BAD”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

JBJ95 – “JASMIN”

AB6IX – “Salute”

VERIVERY – “My Face”

Kim Yeon Ja- “Bling Bling”

WJSN CHOCOME- “Hmph!”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not”

BTOB 4U – “Present Your Love”

Norazo – “Bread”

GFRIEND – “MAGO”

