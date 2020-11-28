Watch: BTS Takes 25th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By NCT U, Stray Youngsters, And More

The November 27 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS’s “Dynamite” and Im Chang Jung’s “Love shouldn’t be harsh on you” as candidates for first place. BTS took their twenty fourth win for “Dynamite” with 11,636 factors over 2,786 factors for “Love shouldn’t be harsh on you.”
This week’s performers embrace aespa, BAE173, CNBLUE, LUCY, NCT U, STAYC, Stray Youngsters, woo!ah!, Natty, NORAZO, DKB, DRIPPIN, RabidAnce, MOMOLAND, Bling Bling, BTOB 4U, E’LAST, and COOING.
Winner Announcement:
Watch this week’s performances under:
COOING – “Gentle Pink”
E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”
Bling Bling – “G.G.B”
woo!ah! – “Unhealthy Lady”
RabidAnce – “Thank You”
BAE173 – “Crush On You”
aespa – “Black Mamba”
LUCY – “Snooze”
DKB – “Work Laborious”
STAYC – “SO BAD”
DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”
Natty – “Teddy Bear”
MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not”
Stray Youngsters – “ALL IN”
BTOB 4U – “Present Your Love”
NCT U – “90’s Love”
NORAZO – “Bread”
CNBLUE – “Then, Now and Without end”
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment