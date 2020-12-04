Watch: BTS Takes 26th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Kai, GOT7, ENHYPEN, And More

The December 4 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS’s “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” as candidates for first place. BTS took their 26th win for “Dynamite” with 10,014 factors over 3,691 factors for “Life Goes On.”
This week’s performers embrace 2Z, BAE173, ENHYPEN, GOT7, KAI, NTX, STAYC, woo!ah!, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), NORAZO, DKB, DRIPPIN, MOMOLAND, BoA, Bling Bling, E’LAST, LOONA, and COOING.
Winner Announcement:
Watch this week’s performances under:
NTX – “UBIMUHWAN”
2Z – “All I would like”
Bling Bling – “G.G.B”
BAE173 – “Crush On You”
STAYC – “SO BAD”
COOING – “Gentle Pink”
E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”
ENHYPEN – “Given-Taken”
woo!ah! – “Unhealthy Woman”
DRIPPIN – “Overdrive”
DKB – “Work Onerous”
LOONA – “Voice”
MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not”
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “BUMP BUMP”
GOT7 – “Breath” and “LAST PIECE”
NORAZO – “BBANG”
Kai – “Mmmh”
BoA – “Higher”
