Watch: BTS Takes 27th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By NCT U, IZ*ONE, LOONA, And More

The December 11 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS’s “Dynamite” and NCT U’s “90’s Love” as candidates for first place. BTS took their 27th win for “Dynamite” with 4,250 factors over 4,207 factors for “90’s Love.”
This week’s performers embrace 2Z, aespa, BAE173, ENHYPEN, GHOST9, NCT U, P1Harmony, STAYC, woo!ah!, DKB, MOMOLAND, BEN, Bling Bling, IZ*ONE, E’LAST, ONEWE, LOONA, COOING, and CLASSMATE.
Winner Announcement:
Watch this week’s performances beneath:
2Z – “All I want”
Bling Bling – “LA LA LA”
COOING – “Gentle Pink”
ENHYPEN – “Given-Taken”
woo!ah! – “Unhealthy Woman”
P1Harmony – “Nemonade”
CLASSMATE – “4 Seasons”
BAE173 – “Crush on You”
aespa – “Black Mamba”
E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”
GHOST9 – “W.ALL”
STAYC – “SO BAD”
DKB – “Work Onerous”
BEN – “Lonely evening”
ONEWE – “A e book in Reminiscence”
LOONA – “Voice”
MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not”
IZ*ONE – “Panorama”
NCT U – “Work It”
