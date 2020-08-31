Watch: BTS Takes 2nd Win For “Dynamite” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By KARD, ATEEZ, ITZY, And More

Congratulations to BTS for successful first place with “Dynamite” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was ITZY’s “Not Shy,” and third place went to Jessi’s “NUNU NANA.”

Watch the winner announcement under:

This week’s performers are NTX, SATURDAY, ENOi, 3YE, CRAVITY, 1TEAM, MCND, OnlyOneOf, Rocket Punch, DONGKIZ, Cherry Bullet, ONEUS, ATEEZ, ONF, Dreamcatcher, KARD, Eric Nam, and ITZY.

Try the performances under!

KARD – “Gunshot”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

ITZY – “Not Shy”

DreamCatcher – “BOCA”

Rocket Punch – “Juicy”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

ONEUS – “To Be or Not To Be”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=at8zcPsm02ok

OnlyOneOf – “A Tune of Ice and Hearth”

MCND – “nanana”

Eric Nam – “How You Been”

3YE – “On Air”

NTX – “Black Gap”

DONGKIZ – “Lovely”

SATURDAY – “D.B.D.B.DIB”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

1TEAM – “ULLAELI KKOLLAELI”