Watch: BTS Takes 2nd Win For “Dynamite” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By KARD, ATEEZ, ITZY, And More

August 31, 2020
Congratulations to BTS for successful first place with “Dynamite” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was ITZY’s “Not Shy,” and third place went to Jessi’s “NUNU NANA.”

This week’s performers are NTX, SATURDAY, ENOi, 3YE, CRAVITY, 1TEAM, MCND, OnlyOneOf, Rocket Punch, DONGKIZ, Cherry Bullet, ONEUS, ATEEZ, ONF, Dreamcatcher, KARD, Eric Nam, and ITZY.

KARD – “Gunshot”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

ITZY – “Not Shy”

DreamCatcher – “BOCA”

Rocket Punch – “Juicy”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

ONEUS – “To Be or Not To Be”

OnlyOneOf – “A Tune of Ice and Hearth”

MCND – “nanana”

Eric Nam – “How You Been”

3YE – “On Air”

NTX – “Black Gap”

DONGKIZ – “Lovely”

SATURDAY – “D.B.D.B.DIB”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

1TEAM – “ULLAELI KKOLLAELI”

