Watch: BTS Takes 30th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Rain X Park Jin Younger, INFINITE’s Sunggyu, ENHYPEN, And More

The January 8 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS‘s “Dynamite” and BTS’s “Life Goes On” as candidates for first place. BTS took their 30th win for “Dynamite” with 4,447 factors over 2,441 factors for “Life Goes On.”

This week’s performers embody BXK, BOYHOOD, ENHYPEN, MCND, Rain and Park Jin Younger, STAYC, woo!ah!, Gaho, INFINITE’s Sunggyu, Norazo, DKB, Track Ga In, Candy Sorrow, Ahn Yeeun, Jeong Sewoon, and Hong Eun Ki.

Winner Announcement:

Watch in the present day’s performances beneath:

BXK – “Fly Excessive”

BOYHOOD – “Luxurious Huge Home”

woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss You”

ENHYPEN – “Let Me In (20 CUBE)”

Hong Eun Ki – “On & On”

Candy Sorrow – “Pleased New 12 months”

STAYC – “Manner To Go”

DKB – “Inform Me Inform Me”

MCND – “MCND Age” and “Crush”

Ahn Yeeun – “Waltz”

Norazo – “Hope You Turn into Wealthy” and “Your Fortune”

Gaho – “Begin Over”

Jeong Sewoon – “:m (Thoughts)” and “Within the Darkish”

Track Ga In – “Dream” and “I Like Trot”

Sunggyu – “Fade”

Rain X Park Jin Younger – “Swap to Me”