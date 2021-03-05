Watch: BTS Takes 32nd Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By SHINee, ATEEZ, Rain With Chungha, And More

The March 5 episode of “Music Financial institution” featured BTS’s “Dynamite” and IU’s “Movie star” as candidates for first place. BTS took their 32nd win for “Dynamite” with 4,990 factors over 4,900 factors for “Movie star.”

This week’s performers embrace ATEEZ, CIX, KINGDOM, MCND, PIXY, SHINee, VERIVERY, Golden Little one, G-reyish, Rain (Feat. Chungha), Sunmi, Shin Seung Tae, Oh Yoo Jin, ONF, Wonho, WEi, J.DON (N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub), and TRI.BE.

Winner Announcement:

Watch this week’s performances under:

PIXY – “WINGS”

Shin Seung Tae – “Hwikyungdong Blues”

Oh Yoo Jin – “Come See Me”

KINGDOM – “EXCALIBUR”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

WEi – “All Or Nothing”

G-reyish – “Breath;(Blood Night time)”

MCND – “Not over”

CIX – “Cinema”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

Golden Little one – “Breathe”

ONF – “Lovely Lovely”

J.DON (Lee Seung Hyub) – “Clicker”

ATEEZ – “Fireworks”

Wonho – “Lose”

SHINee – “CØDE” and “Don’t Name Me”

Sunmi – “TAIL”

Rain – “WHY DON’T WE” (Feat. Chungha)