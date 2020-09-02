Watch: BTS Takes 3rd Win For “Dynamite” On “Present Champion”; Performances By ATEEZ, DreamCatcher, ONF, And More

BTS grabbed their third win for “Dynamite”!

On September 2, the nominees for first place on “Present Champion” have been (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi,” CRAVITY’s “Flame,” ITZY’s “Not Shy,” Park Jin Younger’s “When We Disco (duet with Sunmi),” and BTS’s “Dynamite.” BTS took the win!

9월 2일 쇼챔피언 ‘챔피언송’은? ‘방탄소년단’의 입니다! 희망찬 메시지로 글로벌 팬심을 환하게 밝혀준 ‘방탄소년단’의 챔피언송 수상을 진심으로 축하드립니다? pic.twitter.com/ZPBsWB5BXW — SHOWCHAMPION (@showchampion1) September 2, 2020

Performers on this week’s episode included ATEEZ, ONF, KARD, DreamCatcher, Eric Nam, ONEUS, Jenyer (Jeon Jiyoon), CRAVITY, Tremendous 5, Cherry Bullet, OnlyOneOf, DONGKIZ, 3YE, ENOi, Seven O’clock, NTX, and Kim Jang Hoon.

Jenyer – “BAD”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

Seven O’clock – “Hey There”

DreamCatcher – “BOCA”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

NTX – “Black Gap”

3YE – “ON AIR”

DONGKIZ – “Lovely”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

KARD – “GUNSHOT”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

Eric Nam – “How You Been”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Reborn”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

ATEEZ – “Good Lil Boy”

Tremendous 5 – “All Eyes on Me”

ONEUS – “To Be or To not Be”

Congratulations to BTS!