Watch: BTS Takes 3rd Win For “Dynamite” On “Present Champion”; Performances By ATEEZ, DreamCatcher, ONF, And More

September 2, 2020
BTS grabbed their third win for “Dynamite”!

On September 2, the nominees for first place on “Present Champion” have been (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi,” CRAVITY’s “Flame,” ITZY’s “Not Shy,” Park Jin Younger’s “When We Disco (duet with Sunmi),” and BTS’s “Dynamite.” BTS took the win!

Performers on this week’s episode included ATEEZ, ONF, KARD, DreamCatcher, Eric Nam, ONEUS, Jenyer (Jeon Jiyoon), CRAVITY, Tremendous 5, Cherry Bullet, OnlyOneOf, DONGKIZ, 3YE, ENOi, Seven O’clock, NTX, and Kim Jang Hoon.

Jenyer – “BAD”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

Seven O’clock – “Hey There”

DreamCatcher – “BOCA”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

NTX – “Black Gap”

3YE – “ON AIR”

DONGKIZ – “Lovely”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

KARD – “GUNSHOT”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

Eric Nam – “How You Been”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Reborn”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

ATEEZ – “Good Lil Boy”

Tremendous 5 – “All Eyes on Me”

ONEUS – “To Be or To not Be”

Congratulations to BTS!

