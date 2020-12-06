General News

Watch: BTS Takes 3rd Win For “Life Goes On” On “Music Core”; Performances By BoA, GOT7, EXO’s Kai, And More

December 6, 2020
1 Min Read

In the December 5 episode of “Music Core,” BTS‘s “Life Goes On,” BLACKPINK‘s “Lovesick Ladies,” and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” have been candidates for first place. BTS took dwelling the win with 11,881 votes, making this their third win for “Life Goes On.”

This week’s performers embrace BoA, GOT7, EXO’s Kai, NORAZO, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), NCT U, MOMOLAND, LOONA, woo!ah!, E’LAST, DRIPPIN, STAYC, Bling Bling, BAE173, NTX, and COOING.

Try the performances beneath!

COOING – “Mild Pink”

NTX – “UBIMUHWAN”

Bling Bling – “G.G.B.”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

woo!ah! – “Dangerous Lady”

DRIPPIN – “Overdrive”

BAE173 – “Crush On U”

STAYC – “SO BAD”

NORAZO – “Bread”

LOONA – “Voice”

WOODZ – “BUMP BUMP”

NCT U – “Work It”

GOT7 – “Breath”

GOT7 – “LAST PIECE”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not”

Kai – “Hey Stranger”

Kai – “Mmmh”

BoA – “Higher”

