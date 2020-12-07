General News

Watch: BTS Takes 4th Win For "Life Goes On" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By Kai, GOT7, LOONA, And More

December 7, 2020
1 Min Read

Congratulations to BTS for winning first place with “Life Goes On” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep,” and third place went to Im Chang Jung’s “Love Should Not Be Harsh on You.”

Watch the winner announcement below:

This week’s performers are NTX, Bling Bling, COOING, E’LAST, DRIPPIN, woo!ah!, DKB, ENHYPEN, STAYC, BAE173, LOONA, An Da Eun, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), NCT U, MOMOLAND, NORAZO, GOT7, EXO’s Kai, and BoA.

Check out this week’s performances!

EXO’s Kai – “Ride or Die” and “Mmmh”

GOT7 – “Last Piece”

LOONA – “Voice”

BoA – “Better”

NCT U – “90’s Love”

MOMOLAND – “Ready Or Not”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “Bump Bump”

An Da Eun – “I Was Young and I Wanted to Say I Was Sorry”

BAE173 – “Crush On U”

STAYC – “So Bad”

woo!ah! – “Bad Girl”

ENHYPEN – “Given-Taken”

DKB – “Work Hard”

DRIPPIN – “Overdrive”

COOING – “Light Pink”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

NTX – “UBIMUHWHAN”

G.G.B – “Bling Bling”

NORAZO – “Bread”

