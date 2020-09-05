Watch: BTS Takes 5th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Core”; Performances By DAY6 (Even Of Day), CLC, Lovelyz, And More

The September 5 episode of “Music Core” featured BTS’s “Dynamite,” SSAK3’s “Seashore Once more,” and Jessi’s “NUNU NANA” as candidates for first place. BTS took residence the win with 9,657 factors, making this their fifth win for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embody Lovelyz, DAY6 (Even of Day), CLC, A.C.E, Lee Eun Sang (feat. AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin), ITZY, ONF, DreamCatcher, KARD, ATEEZ, Kim Jang Hoon, ONEUS, Cherry Bullet, DONGKIZ, OnlyOneOf, MCND, CRAVITY, and LUNARSOLAR.

Watch this week’s performances under:

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

DONGKIZ – “Lovely”

MCND – “nanana”

OnlyOneOf – “a sOng Of ice&fireplace”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Reborn”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

Lee Eun Sang (feat. AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin) – “Lovely Scar”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

A.C.E – “Favourite Boys”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

ONEUS – “TO BE OR NOT TO BE”

KARD – “GUNSHOT”

DreamCatcher – “BOCA”

CLC – “HELICOPTER”

ONF – “Sukhumvit Swimming”

ITZY – “Not Shy”

DAY6 (Even of Day) – “The place the ocean sleeps”

Lovelyz – “Obliviate”