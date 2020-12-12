Watch: BTS Takes 5th Win For “Life Goes On” On “Music Core”; Performances By Kai, IZ*ONE, MOMOLAND, And More

In the December 12 episode of “Music Core,” BTS‘s “Life Goes On,” BLACKPINK‘s “Lovesick Ladies,” and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep” had been candidates for first place. BTS took house the win with 10,981 votes, making this their fifth win for “Life Goes On.”

This week’s performers embrace IZ*ONE, Kim Hyun Chul (feat. Joo Hyun Mi), EXO’s Kai, ONEWE, GHOST9, NORAZO, MOMOLAND, LOONA, aespa, DKB, woo!ah!, E’LAST, P1Harmony, STAYC, Bling Bling, and BAE173.

Take a look at the performances under!

DKB – “Work Exhausting”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

Bling Bling – “LA LA LA”

BAE173 – “Crush On U”

woo!ah! – “Dangerous Lady”

P1Harmony – “Nemonade”

STAYC – “SO BAD”

GHOST9 – “W.ALL”

ONEWE – “A guide in Reminiscence”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

LOONA – “Voice”

NORAZO – “Bread”

Kim Hyun Chul (feat. Joo Hyun Mi) – Remind Wedding ceremony

MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not”

IZ*ONE – “Sequence”

IZ*ONE – “Panorama”

Kai – “Mmmh”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkbdFEsy700