Watch: BTS Takes 6th Win And Triple Crown For “Life Goes On” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By IZ*ONE, ENHYPEN, Kai, And More

Congratulations to BTS for successful first place and triple crown with “Life Goes On” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was GOT7’s “LAST PIECE,” and third place went to Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep.”

Watch the winner announcement under:

This week’s performers are NTX, Bling Bling, GHOST9, E’LAST, ENHYPEN, STAYC, P1Harmony, aespa, BAE173, WOODZ, ONEWE, LOONA, IZ*ONE, MOMOLAND, NCT U, and EXO’s Kai.

Take a look at this week’s performances under!

IZ*ONE – “Sequence”

IZ*ONE – “Panorama”

ENHYPEN – “Let Me In”

ENHYPEN – “Given-Taken”

EXO’s Kai – “Mmmh”

NCT U – “90’s Love”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

LOONA – “Voice”

ONEWE – “A E-book in Reminiscence”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “On My Personal”

BAE173 – “Crush On U”

P1Harmony – “Nemonade”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

STAYC – “So Dangerous”

GHOST9 – “W.ALL”

NTX – “UBIMUHWHAN”

Bling Bling – “LA LA LA”