General News

Watch: BTS Takes 6th Win And Triple Crown For “Life Goes On” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By IZ*ONE, ENHYPEN, Kai, And More

December 14, 2020
1 Min Read

Congratulations to BTS for successful first place and triple crown with “Life Goes On” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was GOT7’s “LAST PIECE,” and third place went to Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep.”

Watch the winner announcement under:

This week’s performers are NTX, Bling Bling, GHOST9, E’LAST, ENHYPEN, STAYC, P1Harmony, aespa, BAE173, WOODZ, ONEWE, LOONA, IZ*ONE, MOMOLAND, NCT U, and EXO’s Kai.

Take a look at this week’s performances under!

IZ*ONE – “Sequence”

IZ*ONE – “Panorama”

ENHYPEN – “Let Me In”

ENHYPEN – “Given-Taken”

EXO’s Kai – “Mmmh”

NCT U – “90’s Love”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared Or Not”

aespa – “Black Mamba”

LOONA – “Voice”

ONEWE – “A E-book in Reminiscence”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “On My Personal”

BAE173 – “Crush On U”

P1Harmony – “Nemonade”

E’LAST – “Tears of Chaos”

STAYC – “So Dangerous”

GHOST9 – “W.ALL”

NTX – “UBIMUHWHAN”

Bling Bling – “LA LA LA”

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.