Watch: BTS Takes 7th Win For “Life Goes On” On “Music Core”; Performances By Rain x Park Jin Younger, INFINITE’s Sunggyu, Resonar, And More

BTS’s “Life Goes On” has taken the win for the primary week of “Music Core” in 2021!

On the January 2 episode of “Music Core,” BTS’s “Life Goes On,” BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies,” and KyungSeo’s “Shiny Star” have been candidates for first place. BTS took residence the win with 8,141 votes, making this their seventh win for “Life Goes On.”

Performing this week have been Rain and Park Jin Younger, INFINITE’s Sunggyu, Resonar (Raina x Soyul x Nada from “Miss Again”), WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Kim Jae Hwan, DKB, woo!ah!, GHOST9, Bling Bling, BAE173, 2Z, Tune Ga In, Park Nam Jung and Choi Jung Bin, and Norazo.

Take a look at this week’s performances under!

Rain x Park Jin Younger – “Swap to Me”

INFINITE’s Sunggyu – “Room”

INFINITE’s Sunggyu – “I’m Chilly”

Resonar (Raina x Soyul x Nada) – “Tantara”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) x Kim Jae Hwan – “It Would Be Good”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “Tide”

Kim Jae Hwan – “Zzz”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkjmNSKQh9c

DKB – “Work Arduous”

woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss You”

GHOST9 – “W.ALL”

Bling Bling – “LA LA LA”

BAE173 – “Crush on U”

2Z – “All I Want”

Tune Ga In – “Forbidden Love”

Tune Ga In – “Dream”

Park Nam Jung x Choi Jung Bin – “Pay attention Once more”

Norazo – “Joyful New Yr”

