Watch: BTS Takes 8th Win For “Life Goes On” On “Music Core”; Performances By Rain x Park Jin Younger, INFINITE’s Sunggyu, WJSN, And More

On the January 9 episode of “Music Core,” BTS’s “Life Goes On,” Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep,” and KyungSeo’s “Shiny Star” had been candidates for first place. BTS took dwelling the win with 8,389 votes, making this their eighth win for “Life Goes On.”

This week’s performers embody Rain and Park Jin Younger, Jeong Sewoon, Sunwoo Jung-A, Dawn, INFINITE’s Sunggyu, EXID’s Solji, Tune Ga In, WJSN, PENTAGON, IZ*ONE, SUPER FIVE, Stray Children’ Hyunjin, IZ*ONE’s Jang Received Younger, and The Boyz’s Hyunjae, MCND, DKB, and woo!ah!.

Try this week’s performances beneath!

MCND – “Crush”

DKB – “Inform Me Inform Me”

Tune Ga In – “Dream”

woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss You”

WJSN – “As You Want”

Hyunjin, Jang Received Younger, and Hyunjae – “Seaside Once more” (authentic by SSAK3)

SUPER FIVE – “All Eyes On Me”

Sunwoo Jung-A – “Within the Mattress”

Solji – “The Hint You Left”

Dawn – “Flower Street”

Jeong Sewoon – “m: (Thoughts)” and “Within the Darkish”

IZ*ONE – “Sequence”

PENTAGON – “Everlasting Flame”

Rain X Park Jin Younger – “Change to Me”

Sunggyu – “Fade”