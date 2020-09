Watch: BTS Takes 9th Win For “Dynamite” On “Music Core”; Performances By Namjoo, Wonho, YooA, And More

The September 12 episode of “Music Core” featured BTS‘s “Dynamite,” BLACKPINK‘s “Ice Cream,” and SSAK3’s “Seaside Once more” as candidates for first place. BTS took residence the win with 9,755 factors, making this their ninth win for “Dynamite.”

This week’s performers embody Jang Woo Hyuk, Tremendous Junior D&E, Apink’s Namjoo, Oh My Woman’s YooA, Wonho, B.O.Y, South Membership, HAEUN, Lovelyz, CLC, DAY6 (Even of Day), ITZY, ATEEZ, Rocket Punch, Lee Eun Sang, OnlyOneOf, CRAVITY, and LUNARSOLAR.

Watch this week’s performances under:

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

HAEUN – “99.9”

OnlyOneOf – “a sOng Of ice&fireplace”

B.O.Y – “Miss You”

Lee Eun Sang – “Stunning Scar”

Rocket Punch – “JUICY”

CRAVITY – “Flame”

South Membership – “Rock Star”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

CLC – “HELICOPTER”

ITZY – “Not Shy”

DAY6 (Even of Day) – “The place the ocean sleeps”

YooA – “Abracadabra” and “Bon voyage”

Wonho – “Open Thoughts”

Lovelyz – “Obliviate”

Namjoo – “Hen”

Tremendous Junior D&E – “B.A.D”

Jang Woo Hyuk – “HE”