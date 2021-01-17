General News

Watch: BTS Takes 9th Win For “Life Goes On” On “Music Core”; Performances By (G)I-DLE, VICTON, TREASURE, And More

January 17, 2021
On the January 16 episode of “Music Core,” BTS’s “Life Goes On,” Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep,” and KyungSeo’s “Shiny Star” had been candidates for first place. BTS took dwelling the win with 7,819 votes, making this their ninth win for “Life Goes On.”

This week’s performers embody (G)I-DLE, VICTON, Yubin, TREASURE, Jeong Sewoon, Track Ga In, Baek A Yeon, Ahn Yeeun, Kim Soo Chan (duet with Joo Hyun MI), T1419, Jang Han Byul, Youha, Hong Eun Ki, MCND, woo!ah!, and E’LAST.

Try this week’s performances beneath!

Ahn Yeeun – “Waltz”

E’LAST – “Harmful”

Jang Han Byul – “Used to This”

Youha – “Abittipsy”

woo!ah! – “I Don’t Miss U”

Hong Eun Ki – “ON&ON”

T1419 – “ASURABALBALTA”

MCND – “Crush”

Track Ga In – “Crush”

TREASURE – “My Treasure”

Jeong Sewoon – “Within the Darkish”

Kim Soo Chan (duet with Joo Hyun Mi) – “Solely Love”

Baek A Yeon – “I Want You”

Yubin – “Fragrance”

(G)I-DLE – “HWAA”

VICTON – “Flip a Coin”

