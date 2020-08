BTS has made their much-anticipated return with a brand new single!

On August 21 at 1 p.m. KST, the group launched their single “Dynamite” together with the music video.

“Dynamite” and vibrant and energetic disco pop tune with composition and lyrics by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar. The tune explores themes of happiness, confidence, and the worth of life.

Try the music video under!