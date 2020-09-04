Watch: BTS Talks About Finding Their Identities In New Trailer For “Break The Silence” Film

On September 3, BTS’s upcoming movie “Break the Silence: The Film” launched a brand new trailer.

“Break the Silence: The Film” is BTS’s fourth movie and can function footage from the group’s sold-out “Love Your self: Communicate Your self” stadium tour. A key theme of the movie is “Persona,” which was additionally the theme of their EP “Map of the Soul: Persona,” which was a part of their tour setlist.

The new trailer begins with footage from BTS’s explosive live shows, which is then contrasted with the members in informal garments and introducing themselves by their actual names. The movie will spotlight the variations between the BTS members’ onstage and offstage personas. In the trailer, the members speak about their identities at their debut and onstage, in addition to the difficulties of letting these personas go.

Large Hit Leisure just lately introduced that the opening date of “Break the Silence: The Film” in South Korea, which was set for September 10, has now been postponed as a result of latest resurgence of COVID-19.

Try the trailer with English subtitles beneath!