Watch: BTS Talks About Their Relationship With Producer Pdogg In Preview For Next Week’s “Immortal Songs”

BTS will probably be showing through video interview in subsequent week’s episode of “Immortal Songs”!

On November 7, KBS shared a preview of subsequent week’s episode of “Immortal Songs,” which can characteristic the hit songs of producer Pdogg. “Immortal Songs” is a present through which gifted singers and musicians reinterpret classics and beloved songs from the previous.

Pdogg is the Large Hit Leisure producer and songwriter behind a few of BTS’s largest hits, like “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” “Faux Love,” “Boy With Luv,” and extra.

In the preview, BTS seems through video interview to speak about their relationship with Pdogg, share behind-the-scene tales about their hit tracks, and present key factors of their choreography. V calls him “the eighth BTS member” and “the one who made BTS,” Jungkook describes him as “a dwelling legend,” and RM says, “He’s received to be No. 1 in copyright royalties in Korea, proper?”

This episode of “Immortal Songs” will air on November 14.

