Watch: BTS Thanks Fans + Shares Adorable Video Of Their Reaction To Grammy Nomination

Up to date November 25 KST:

On November 25, BTS shared an announcement about their historic Grammy Awards nomination in a Large Hit Leisure press launch.

The assertion learn, “It feels just like the fruition of our arduous work, so we’re glad past phrases. It’s fascinating and shifting. We’re grateful to ARMY, who gave us the possibility to be nominated. We’re even happier eager about how our followers will like this. Now that we’re nominated, we really feel bold about getting the award.”

Supply (1)

Unique Article:

After being nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards, BTS has shared a candy message of gratitude for his or her followers—together with a enjoyable behind-the-scenes glimpse of how they reacted to the information!

On November 24 native time, the Recording Academy introduced the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards in a reside broadcast, and it seems that at the very least 4 BTS members had been watching the bulletins with bated breath.

Shortly after BTS acquired their first Grammy Awards nomination for Greatest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency (for his or her hit single “Dynamite“), the idols took to Twitter to share a short video clip of their realtime reactions to the glad information.

The video exhibits V, Jungkook, RM, and Jimin nervously watching at residence earlier than seeing their group identify on display—and instantly bursting out into excited shouts of celebration. Amusingly, the BTS members posted the video with a hilariously relatable keyboard smash within the caption.

A couple of minutes later, after they’d absolutely processed the information, they shared a considerate message of gratitude in response to their nomination. The BTS members wrote in Korean, “Thanks to everybody who listened and associated to our music throughout this troublesome time. Above all else, it’s ARMY who has created this miracle of our changing into Grammy-nominated artists. We’re all the time grateful, and we love you.”

They added in English, “Thanks Recording Academy for this nice honor!”

Take a look at the clip of the BTS members’ reactions under!

힘든 시기, 우리의 음악을 들어주시고 공감해주신 모든 분들께 감사합니다. 무엇보다 그래미 후보 아티스트라는 기적을 만들어주신 건 아미 여러분입니다. 늘 감사하고 사랑합니다.

Thanks @RecordingAcad for this nice honor! — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 24, 2020

As soon as once more, congratulations to BTS!