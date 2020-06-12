Watch: BTS Touches Hearts With MV For “We Are Bulletproof: The Everlasting”

BTS continues their 2020 BTS Festa celebrations with an exquisite music video for “We Are Bulletproof: The Everlasting”!

The observe is off the group’s newest mini album “Map of the Soul: 7,” which got here out in February. The music contains transferring lyrics in regards to the group changing into “bulletproof” after going by struggles, and touching traces corresponding to, “We have been solely seven, however we have now you all now.”

The new animated music video options BTS as characters touring by their historical past collectively, together with scenes from their MVs, concert events, and extra.

Watch their MV under!

The music video launch is a part of BTS’ seventh anniversary celebrations by their 2020 BTS Festa occasion, which is main as much as the massive day on June 13.