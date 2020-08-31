Watch: BTS Wins 4 Awards Including Best Pop At 2020 MTV Video Music Awards + Puts On “Dynamite” Debut Performance

BTS swept the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30 (native time)!
The group took residence all 4 awards they had been nominated for, which had been Best Group in addition to Best Ok-Pop, Best Pop, and Best Choreography for his or her tune “ON.”
CONGRATULATIONS @BTS_twt on profitable BEST Ok-POP at 2020 #VMAs! ? pic.twitter.com/JGpsqbt5iJ
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 30, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS @BTS_twt on profitable BEST GROUP ?#VMAs pic.twitter.com/0qxBDJz3Vk
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 30, 2020
BEST POP GOES TO @BTS_twt ?#VMAs pic.twitter.com/dpwhrizoyn
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020
BTS is the primary Asian act to to win the Best Pop award. Try their acceptance speech:
? @BTS_twt is taking residence the Moon Particular person for Best Pop at this yr’s #VMAs! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vfNyLM3ikU
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
It’s also BTS’s second consecutive yr profitable each Best Group and Best Ok-Pop, each of which had been newly-created classes final yr.
For the particular evening, BTS placed on their first efficiency of their English-language single “Dynamite” as their first-ever efficiency on the MTV Video Music Awards. As a result of COVID-19 pandemic, this yr’s ceremony featured performances from distant areas, and BTS’s stage passed off in South Korea.
Watch BTS’s “Dynamite” efficiency beneath!
