Watch: BTS Wins 4 Awards Including Best Pop At 2020 MTV Video Music Awards + Puts On “Dynamite” Debut Performance

August 31, 2020
BTS swept the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on August 30 (native time)!

The group took residence all 4 awards they had been nominated for, which had been Best Group in addition to Best Ok-Pop, Best Pop, and Best Choreography for his or her tune “ON.”

BTS is the primary Asian act to to win the Best Pop award. Try their acceptance speech:

It’s also BTS’s second consecutive yr profitable each Best Group and Best Ok-Pop, each of which had been newly-created classes final yr.

For the particular evening, BTS placed on their first efficiency of their English-language single “Dynamite” as their first-ever efficiency on the MTV Video Music Awards. As a result of COVID-19 pandemic, this yr’s ceremony featured performances from distant areas, and BTS’s stage passed off in South Korea.

Watch BTS’s “Dynamite” efficiency beneath!

