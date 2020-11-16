Watch: BTS Wins 4 Trophies At 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards + Shares Acceptance Speech

BTS has swept the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards!

This 12 months’s E! People’s Choice Awards happened on the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on November 15 (native time).

BTS took house all 4 awards they have been nominated for, that are The Group of 2020, The Tune of 2020 (with “Dynamite”), The Album of 2020 (with “Map of the Soul: 7”), and The Music Video of 2020 (with “Dynamite”).

Of their acceptance speech for The Group of 2020, BTS stated, “Thanks People’s Choice Awards and our followers for giving us the Greatest Group title. I do know it’s been a tricky 12 months for everybody. It was for us too. However we didn’t keep idle and centered on what may do one of the best, which is music. We realized that with the assistance of music, our life goes on. We actually need to thanks for listening to our music this 12 months. And we hope our music can hold you going and residing on. Thanks once more.”

Suga is at present taking a break from actions to get better from a current shoulder surgical procedure.

Watch a clip of BTS’s speech beneath:

Congratulations, BTS!