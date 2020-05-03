General News

Watch: BTS’s Jungkook Surprises Fans With Heartfelt Cover Of Lauv’s “By no means Not”

May 3, 2020
BTS’s Jungkook confirmed off his stunning voice in an sudden cowl!

On Might 3, Jungkook took to BTS’s official Twitter account to present followers with a video of himself singing Lauv’s “By no means Not.” BTS beforehand collaborated with the American singer-songwriter final yr on a particular remix of their B-side “Make It Proper.”

After melting followers’ hearts along with his light singing, Jungkook amusingly ended the clip on a playful observe as he turned off the digicam.

Try Jungkook’s heartfelt rendition of “By no means Not” under!

