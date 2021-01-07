Watch: “Busted!” Season 3 Drops Star-Studded Trailer Ft. Song Ji Hyo, SF9’s Rowoon, Ahn Bo Hyun, EXO’s Suho, Jo Byeong Gyu, Im Soo Hyang, And More

Netflix’s “Busted!” has shared an thrilling new sneak peek of its upcoming third season!

The thriller selection present, which is presently gearing up for its season premiere later this month, follows a motley crew of bumbling detectives performed by celebrities as they try to resolve fictional crimes. Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Seung Gi, EXO’s Sehun, Yoo Jae Suk, Park Min Younger, Kim Sejeong, and Kim Jong Min will all be returning for Season 3.

The newly launched trailer for the upcoming season begins with the squad of detectives confidently boasting about their fame and crime-solving abilities, then bristling when visitor Jo Byeong Gyu fortunately remarks, “It’s enjoyable, enjoying detective like this.”

The preview goes on to tease plenty of laughs and motion within the episodes forward, in addition to a star-studded lineup of visitors: along with Jo Byeong Gyu, the clip options blink-and-you’ll-miss them glimpses of celebrities together with Song Ji Hyo, EXO’s Suho, SF9’s Rowoon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Im Soo Hyang, Kim Bo Ra, Ha Sung Woon, Yoo Byung Jae, Jo Se Ho, and extra.

The third season of “Busted!” will premiere on January 22. Within the meantime, watch the brand new trailer with English subtitles beneath!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZnCuZ0pYPA(*3*)

