Watch Cab Tales Film (2021) On-line on Spark OTT

Cab Tales Film: Cab Tales is the most recent Telugu film starring Bigg Boss reputation Divi Vadthya within the lead position. Directed by means of KVN Rajesh, the movie can be launched without delay on-line at the new video streaming platform Spark OTT. It’s slated to be launched on twenty eighth Would possibly 2021. Cab Tales Quantity 1 additionally options Dhanraj, Giridhar, Praveen, Srihan, and Siri in distinguished roles. The movie is produced by means of S Krishna identified for his earlier film Gaali Sampath. Spark OTT is an initiative by means of RGV’s D Corporate.