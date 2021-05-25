Watch Cab Tales Film (2021) Spark OTT On-line Solid, Unencumber Date

Cab Tales Film: Cab Tales is the newest Telugu film starring Bigg Boss popularity Divi Vadthya within the lead function. Directed via KVN Rajesh, the movie shall be launched immediately on-line at the new video streaming platform Spark OTT. It’s slated to be launched on twenty eighth Might 2021. Cab Tales Quantity 1 additionally options Dhanraj, Giridhar, Praveen, Srihan, and Siri in distinguished roles. The movie is produced via S Krishna recognized for his earlier film Gaali Sampath. Spark OTT is an initiative via RGV’s D Corporate.

