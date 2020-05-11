Watch: “Candy Munchies” Shares Glimpse Of Bittersweet Romance In New Teaser

One other teaser has been launched for the upcoming rom-com drama “Candy Munchies”!

“Candy Munchies” is a brand new romantic comedy a couple of love triangle through which a person and lady battle over the identical man. Jung Il Woo will probably be starring as movie star chef Park Jin Sung, whereas former KARA member Kang Ji Younger will probably be starring as selection present producing director (PD) Kim Ah Jin. “The World of the Married” star Lee Hak Joo may also be showing within the drama as Kang Tae Wan, a profitable designer.

The teaser exhibits Park Jin Sung cooking mouth-watering dishes for his prospects. One in all his prospects is Kim Ah Jin, and he comforts her with each meals and a shoulder to lean on. Sooner or later, she exhibits up crying after a tense day, and he embraces her and not using a phrase. Kang Tae Wan additionally seems at Park Jin Sung’s bistro, and the three of them soothe their drained souls along with one another’s firm and good meals.

The manufacturing staff described the drama, saying, “‘Candy Munchies’ isn’t nearly cooking or consuming, however it’s a drama that conveys sympathy by late-night snacks and heals on a regular basis wounds.”

“Candy Munchies” premieres on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

Watch the total teaser under!

