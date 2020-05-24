Watch: “Candy Munchies” Shares Glimpse Of Life’s Ups And Downs In Highlight Reel Ahead Of Premiere

Upcoming JTBC drama “Candy Munchies” has launched a brand new spotlight reel to boost anticipation for the drama’s premiere!

“Candy Munchies” is a romantic comedy a couple of love triangle by which a person and girl battle over the identical man. Jung Il Woo will likely be starring as celeb chef Park Jin Sung, whereas former KARA member Kang Ji Younger will likely be starring as selection present producing director (PD) Kim Ah Jin. “The World of the Married” star Lee Hak Joo will play the position of the profitable designer Kang Tae Wan.

The spotlight reel begins off with a shiny and funky dance by the actors who’re sporting colourful outfits. It’s like a mini musical as they dance away in Park Jin Sung’s bistro, Kim Ah Jin’s room, and Kang Tae Wan’s studio. The viewers will likely be impressed by their great synchronization as they carry out a gaggle dance whereas laughing energetically.

The video additionally introduces the troubles of Park Jin Sung, Kim Ah Jin, and Kang Tae Wan. Park Jin Sung is determined to do something to maintain his bistro, and he goes round borrowing cash from acquaintances. He claims he must earn a living, and the display switches to a sick determine in a hospital mattress, giving viewers a touch that this should be the rationale why he’s so decided to maintain his bistro.

Then again, Kim Ah Jin tears up over her job the place she simply can’t catch a break. Irrespective of how arduous she tries, nobody will give her an opportunity to succeed. Regardless of Kang Tae Wan’s fame as a well known designer, he doesn’t have any happiness to look ahead to, and he declares he has no intention of getting married.

Nevertheless, issues begin to brighten up for the three lead characters as they change into concerned in one another’s lives. By means of meals and affection, they get nearer collectively, and shortly, they change into entangled in a love triangle. Park Jin Sung panics that Kang Tae Wan could also be in love with Kim Ah Jin too, however Kim Ah Jin witnesses a wierd vibe between Park Jin Sung and Kang Tae Wan. On the finish of the clip, she comes into the room to search out Kang Tae Wan somewhat too near Park Jin Sung, and flustered, she shortly affords to go purchase espresso to be able to go away the room.

"Candy Munchies" premieres on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

