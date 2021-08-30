Watch Canine Legion and L. a. Casa de Papel strike the massive blow on this crossover this is introduced on video

The unique undertaking will suggest us to thieve cryptocurrencies from the Financial institution of London to complement The Resistance.

Watch Canine Legion, Ubisoft’s futuristic sandbox, is filling up with thrilling crossovers that building up the lifetime of the sport with new content material and missions. If a couple of weeks in the past he in spite of everything joined the Murderer’s Creed universe, now it is time to take the plunge to tv with The Cash Heist. The hits of the preferred collection made in Spain and that has triumphed world wide achieve the dystopian and futuristic model of London.

It’ll be some way of experiencing one thing very similar to what they do within the collectionWith Watch Canine Legion x L. a. Casa de Papel Gamers can group up with teams of 4 in co-op to raid the Financial institution of London and thieve a loot of cryptocurrency to learn the resistance. The gang should face the Kelly extended family, a couple of guards and a strong firewall whilst they’re dressed within the unique monkeys and mask of the collection impressed through the face of Salvador Dali.

The trailer that accompanies the announcement we could us see that the undertaking of this mixture will be offering the indicators of the saga: stealth, hacking and a just right dose of motion. We will be able to have at our disposal a wide variety of futuristic guns, similar to drones, to meet the target entrusted to us.

So, you already know, if you wish to rob a London financial institution on the charge of “Bella Ciao”, the content material is now to be had in Watch Canine Legion. And if you wish to know extra in regards to the sport, do not omit our research.

Extra about: Watch Canine Legion.