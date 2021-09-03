Watch Canine Legion to be had without spending a dime on PlayStation, PC and Stadia all weekend

There can also be reductions when purchasing the other editions of the Ubisoft sandbox.

If you have not performed but Watch Canine Legion, now you could have a golden alternative to benefit from the Ubisoft sandbox. The most recent installment within the saga, which takes us to a dystopian London, will likely be to be had without spending a dime from September 3-5 en PS4, PS5, Epic Video games Retailer, Ubisoft Retailer y Stadia.

Customers of those platforms will be capable of get admission to at no cost each to the marketing campaign and to the web mode right through this time. Additionally, if making a decision to shop for the sport later, you need to know two issues. That your development will likely be stored and you’ll be able to pick out up the place you left off, and that right through the indicated length there can also be particular reductions on all editions of the journey and at the season move.

PC by the use of Ubisoft Retailer and Epic Video games Retailer : 60% cut price on Editions

Same old, Deluxe, Gold and Final, and 25% off the Season Go

: 60% cut price on Editions Same old, Deluxe, Gold and Final, and 25% off the Season Go PC by the use of Stadia Professional : 55% cut price at the Deluxe Version and 50% at the Gold Version.

: 55% cut price at the Deluxe Version and 50% at the Gold Version. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: 55% cut price at the Deluxe Version and 50% on

l. a. Gold Version.

Watch Canine Legion will put us to combat in opposition to DedSec with the ability to embrace other characters with other skills, so there isn’t a unmarried protagonist. It is a recreation that Ubisoft is giving numerous existence to, with new recreation modes or crossovers: the closing one with the Los angeles casa de Papel sequence.

Extra about: Watch Canine Legion and Ubisoft.