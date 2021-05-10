Watch: Cast And Staff Of “Dark Hole” Can’t Stop Flattering Each Other On Set

OCN’s “Dark Hole” released a new behind-the-scenes video!

“Dark Hole” is a drama about a group of survivors who fight for their lives against mutant humans created from the dark smoke from a mysterious sinkhole. Lee Joon Hyuk stars as Yoo Tae Han, a native of the town of Mu Ji, where the sinkhole emerges. Kim Ok Bin stars as Lee Hwa Sun, a police detective from Seoul who comes to Mu Ji in search of her husband’s killer.

The making-of video begins with one of the staff members adorably telling Kim Ok Bin a story. She shares, “Did you know? Someone said to fold your hands if you like Ok Bin, and the world folded itself in half. What are you going to do about that?” Kim Ok Bin laughs, pleased by the compliment.

Later, the staff continues to tell another tall tale. She explains, “We went to the museum together and wanted to steal something because it was so pretty. However, you pretended to be a statue, so I was the only one who got caught.” Kim Ok Bin replies, “My pride is hurt. I don’t want to laugh. You’re saying that I’m a sculpture. That was weak.” The staff promises to prepare an even greater tale for next time, and Kim Ok Bin sweetly agrees that she’ll look forward to it.

The actors joke around on set that Jung Hae Kyun had a great increase in social status since his performance in OCN’s “Save Me” because he used to be a simple believer but is now a religious sect leader in “Dark Hole.”

Im Won Hee talks about his prop helmet. He shares, “Everyone has told me I’m cute, so I’m very satisfied. I think the helmet is doing half the work.” Lee Joon Hyuk shares that he and Im Won Hee already have great chemistry because they sat in the waiting room together for a long time for the film “Along with the Gods.” Im Won Hee wonders, “Are we praising ourselves too much? It won’t do if we get along so well from the start,” and he doesn’t forget to also compliment Jo Ji Ahn.

Child actress Lee Ye Bit shares that she’s having fun filming with Kim Ok Bin and that the actress treats her well. She also nods when asked if the director complimented her. Furthermore, Kim Do Hoon shares that Kim Ok Bin’s strength was very impressive when she grabbed his arm during an action scene. He adds, “She was so cool.” Finally, Lee Joon Hyuk can’t stop laughing while filming, making everyone on set also laugh along with him.

