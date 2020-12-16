Watch: Cast Of “Awaken” Has Fun Filming Day And Night In Making-Of Video

tvN’s “Awaken” has launched a behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

“Awaken” is a homicide thriller drama that follows the connections between mysterious occasions unfolding within the current and the secrets and techniques behind an enigmatic incident that came about in a village 28 years in the past.

The brand new video begins at a building web site as AOA’s Seolhyun fortunately surveys the set. When filming begins, she leaps into motion by climbing into the seat of the crane. Nevertheless, when she leans over to shut the door, it doesn’t budge, and she or he laughs as she lets out a sheepish apology.

Subsequent, Namgoong Min talks with the workers as he will get faux blood dabbed on his wrist for the upcoming scene. Wanting so as to add extra particulars to his haggard look, he asks if he can put some on his face. A workers member holds up a mirror for the actor as he paints some faux blood on his neck, wanting glad together with his handiwork. He exudes confidence as he movies his scene, carrying a proud smile on his face as quickly because the director says, “Lower.”

Namgoong Min stays stuffed with vitality for a nighttime scene by joking round with the workers and pretending the stick he’s holding is a magic wand. He asks to trade his stick for a thinner one, nervous that he won’t be capable to break it in half through the scene. Nevertheless, when he snaps the skinny stick in half, everybody bursts into laughter on the weak sound it makes.

Namgoong Min then talks with Yoon Kyung Ho, telling him that Yoon Kyung Ho’s character is scarier than his personal. Yoon Kyung Ho laughs on the praise earlier than imitating the threatening aura of his character, and he tells the digital camera, “I really feel actually good receiving a praise from him.” The opposite solid members then movie their arrival within the scene, and afterwards Choi Jin Ho sits right down to bathe reward on the director and his fellow solid members.

Seolhyun movies a scene the place she fires a shot up into the air earlier than putting Namgoong Min’s character underneath arrest. She lets out a relieved snicker after the extreme scene is completed, and Yoon Solar Woo comes over to ask if she cried, to which she shakes her head no. Lee Chung Ah additionally has enjoyable leaping forwards and backwards with Yoon Kyung Ho and flashing a peace signal at him earlier than her personal scene.

The video cuts to Namgoong Min in a jail uniform, and he stands exterior the jail appearing nonchalant as he jokes, “It’s comfy. It doesn’t really feel unfamiliar.” He then rehearses for an motion scene during which he hits one other inmate, however he confesses to the digital camera, “I’m not terrified of enjoying the one that will get hit, however I’m actually terrified of being the one that hits somebody.” Later, he mumbles with a smile, “I want I may truly battle this properly.”

The video ends with a scene the place the lights within the jail cell start to flicker ominously. For the reason that lights should be switched on and off by hand, the press sound leaves Namgoong Min unable to carry again his laughter on the absurdity of the scenario.

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

“Awaken” airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

