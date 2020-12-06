Watch: Cast Of “Dwell On” Enjoy Filming In Different Places In Making-Of Video

JTBC’s “Dwell On” has launched one other behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

The video opens with NU’EST’s Minhyun, VICTON’s Byungchan, and Noh Jong Hyun on the web cafe. Throughout break time, they play pc video games, and Byungchan excitedly teaches Noh Jong Hyun what to do. Nonetheless, the actors are fast to delve into skilled mode for rehearsal. The director can’t assist chortle at Byungchan, who eagerly faucets away on his keyboard, and he asks, “Yoo Shin (Byungchan’s character title), what are you working so exhausting on?” In response, Byungchan appears to be like again with a dazed smile on his face.

Throughout one other breaktime, Byungchan talks about how social his character is. He boasts how Kim Yoo Shin can get together with anybody, and he says, “Please belief the facility of Yoo Shin. Anybody may be associates with him. Have you ever ever seen somebody like this earlier than?”

Subsequent, Minhyun and Jung Da Bin movie at a vinyl LP document retailer.

Whereas ready to movie, Minhyun asks Jung Da Bin what was the final film she noticed on the movie show. She admits she doesn’t keep in mind, and after a pause, he says, “I feel mine was ‘Avengers,’” inflicting her to stare at him in shock. Jung Da Bin expresses her need to go to the movie show, and Minhyun feedback, “I like movie show snacks. I just like the popcorn there. They even promote issues like tteokbokki (spicy rice muffins).”

When requested if they’ve any curiosity in vinyl LP information, Jung Da Bin says sure. Minhyun asks, “What does that imply?” Laughing, she explains, “I’m thinking about them, however I don’t actually come to the shop.” Minhyun goes on to say, “It’s my first time at a document retailer. What I noticed was that many individuals use these information for inside design. After seeing them at this time, I feel they’re very fairly.”

The 2 actors additionally movie outdoor, they usually chortle and joke round throughout rehearsals. Throughout taking pictures, the director out of the blue stops them and laughs as he asks Jung Da Bin to not glare at Minhyun with a lot disgust. Minhyun jokes, “You’re so imply.” Flustered, she laughs and guarantees not to have a look at him that manner.

Watch the complete making-of video beneath!

“Dwell On” airs each Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

