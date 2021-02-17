Watch: Cast Of “Mr. Queen” Film Final Scenes And Bid Farewell To The Drama

Following the conclusion of “Mr. Queen,” tvN has launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The historic fusion drama is a few man from trendy instances whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems.

Shin Hye Solar and Na In Woo diligently rehearse the scene the place he assaults her. After the extraordinary sequence, the 2 playfully run round earlier than making ready for Na In Woo’s closing scene.

Kim Jung Hyun later exhibits as much as test on Na In Woo and asks, “Did you miss the sword?” Na In Woo immediately dives right into a recreation of charades as he tries to clarify the state of affairs. A crew member calls out, “The sword broke!” Kim Jung Hyun confusedly asks, “The one you had been holding?” As Na In Woo continues to behave out the state of affairs, Kim Jung Hyun lastly feedback, “Oh, you possibly can’t open your mouth?” noticing the heavy make-up on Na In Woo’s face.

As filming carries on into the night time, Kim Jung Hyun and Shin Hye Solar heat up close to a fireplace earlier than seamlessly filming their kiss scene and sharing some yams along with the remainder of the forged.

The subsequent day, the 2 are filming an action-packed scene the place they’re each attacked. Shin Hye Solar is shocked at how loud the gun shot noises are and Kim Jung Hyun jokingly makes enjoyable of her response to assist ease her nerves.

Whereas filming an emotional scene, snow begins to fall, making it look that rather more romantic. Shin Hye Solar nonetheless forgets her line and feedback with out breaking character, “I obtained my line incorrect. What may it have been?”

Later, Yoo Min Kyu is filming with Seol In Ah and abruptly stops smiling as he pronounces, “It’s bizarre.” The crew instantly disagrees and exclaims, “No, it’s good! Why!?”

After, the drama movies its final scene ever, that includes Shin Hye Solar, Cha Chung Hwa, and Chae Search engine optimisation Eun in search of King Cheoljong. The director calls “Minimize!” and the forged and crew erupt into cheers and hugs. The forged are gifted bouquets of flowers and the director pronounces, “Thanks a lot for attempting your finest and dealing so arduous in your particular person roles over such an extended time period. Let’s end with a spherical of applause with the mindset that we are all cheering one another on.”

Watch the total making-of clip right here!

Be certain to take a look at "Mr. Queen" beneath!

