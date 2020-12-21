General News

Watch: Cast Of "New Year Blues" Rings In The New Year With "Operating Man" In New Preview

December 21, 2020
The forged of the upcoming movie “New Year Blues” are the subsequent visitors on SBS’s “Operating Man”!

In the preview for subsequent week’s episode, the “Operating Man” members are knowledgeable that the episode they’re recording would be the final one among 2020. As such, the members take a while to replicate on how they felt about one another this yr, which shortly devolves right into a joking insult contest.

After this, the visitors are launched: Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Yeon Hee, Women’ Era’s Sooyoung, and Yoo Tae Oh. The forged and visitors play a conventional New Year sport of yut, which ends in explosive outbursts from Kim Jong Kook and Sooyoung. Following it is a sport of “sledding,” besides in flour as a substitute of snow.

This episode of “Operating Man” will air on December 27 at 5 p.m. KST. “New Year Blues,” which was slated to premiere on the finish of December, has been postponed as a result of continued outbreak of COVID-19 instances in South Korea.

