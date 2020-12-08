Watch: Cast Of “Reside On” Have Fun Filming Dodgeball Scene

JTBC’s “Reside On” has launched one other behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

“Reside On” is a romance drama set within the broadcasting membership of Search engine marketing Yeon Excessive College. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, the college superstar and social media influencer who enters the membership with suspicious motives, whereas NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the top of the membership who’s strict and a perfectionist.

The video opens with the primary forged getting ready to movie a recreation of dodgeball within the faculty gymnasium. VICTON’s Byungchan excitedly dances whereas he sits on the stage, and he jokes that he’s the director of a gaggle consisting of him, Jung Da Bin, and Yeonwoo. Byungchan and Yeonwoo start a coordinated dance collectively, however Jung Da Bin laughs, “I’m so embarrassed, I can’t do it.” Byungchan then jokes, “We’re kicking Jung Da Bin out of the group.”

Whereas ready on the court docket, Jung Da Bin and Minhyun exhibit their purple health club garments. Jung Da Bin explains that she received to decide on between purple and sky blue for the uniform coloration, and Minhyun tells her she made the appropriate selection. Yang Hye Ji and Noh Jong Hyun start to indicate off for the digital camera, and Yang Hye Ji teases Byungchan as she says, “I can’t imagine an idol is ignoring the digital camera.” In response, Byungchan leaps to his ft and begins to bop to NCT 127’s “Kick It.”

After rehearsing the scene, Byungchan takes the digital camera to movie the opposite forged members. Yang Hye Ji politely explains the scene to the digital camera and likewise shares how excited she is to movie along with the entire different forged members for the primary time. Subsequent up, Byungchan interviews Minhyun, however Jung Da Bin and Yang Hye Ji tease him by making faces behind his again. The digital camera is then turned on Byungchan, who acts cute as he pretends to not know why he’s known as “child chick” on set.

The actors get severe as soon as filming begins, however the second the director says, “Okay,” Jung Da Bin and Yeonwoo tease Byungchan by copying the lovable dance he did to cheer on Yang Hye Ji. Yeonwoo then takes the digital camera to movie Yang Hye Ji as she walks off the court docket after being hit by the ball, and Yang Hye Ji performs alongside by breaking right into a foolish dance. After his scene, Byungchan additionally joins in on the impromptu dance social gathering.

Byungchan wraps up the video by thanking VICTON’s followers ALICE for sending a espresso truck to the set. He says, “Because of the espresso truck you despatched, the opposite actors, the workers, and I are having a refreshing and gratifying time. I’ll positively work laborious to repay you for the whole lot! Please look ahead to it. I like you!” He tells Yang Hye Ji to rush up and thank them as nicely, so she holds up her palms to make a coronary heart and smiles as she says, “I like you! I actually loved it. You’re one of the best!”

Watch the complete making-of video under!

“Reside On” airs each Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch “Reside On” on Viki under:

Watch Now