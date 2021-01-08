Watch: Cast Of “True Magnificence” Show Their Close Relationship As They Banter Playfully Behind The Scenes

tvN’s “True Magnificence” launched a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

The new making-of video begins with the solid sharing their letters of apology. Hwang In Yeob factors out that Park Yoo Na’s writing slants upwards, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo jokingly feedback that Kang Min Ah has written some earlier than. Kang Min Ah responds, “I haven’t written letters of apology. I’m type!”

Park Yoo Na and Moon Ga Younger additionally examine their characters’ wallets. Moon Ga Younger reveals, “This can be a designer label. I solely have 3,000 received (roughly $3 {dollars}).” Park Yoo Na shares, “I’ve rather a lot,” and Moon Ga Younger pouts on the variations of their wallets.

On the baseball stadium, Kang Min Ah and Moon Ga Younger share that they’re carrying couple clothes. Kang Min Ah provides, “We’re a carrot.” She factors to Lee Il Joon and feedback, “This oppa is a carrot all on his personal. Suho (performed by Cha Eun Woo), why didn’t you match colours with us?” Moon Ga Younger replies, “It’s okay. It’s okay since he’s fairly.”

Moreover, Jung Gun Joo talks about his particular look on the present as Ryu Hyung Jin. He shares, “By way of a reference to director Sang Hyub, I used to be fortunately in a position to make a particular cameo. After I got here on set, I used to be so completely happy to see the employees of ‘Extraordinary You.’ I believe I used to be in a position to movie comfortably. Everyone seems to be working laborious on the set though it’s chilly, so please love ‘True Magnificence’ rather a lot. Please tune into the present.”

Again on the stadium, Hwang In Yeob secretly mouths, “He’s additionally mine,” whereas Cha Eun Woo isn’t paying consideration. When Hwang In Yeob is with Moon Ga Younger on the mall, he shares, “I actually purchased a lot make-up, it seems like there isn’t something I don’t know.” He explains, “I needed to do make-up alone after I was a mannequin.” Hwang In Yeob continues to disclose his information about make-up, and he even provides that he understands why there are such a lot of crimson shades of lipsticks.

In a distinct clip, Cha Eun Woo calls Moon Ga Younger clumsy and sloppy for making meals stains on her stockings. Nevertheless, the director defends her sand says, “It in all probability splattered when Suho was giving her ramen.” Moon Ga Younger agrees, “That’s proper, director. I nearly fell on your lie.”

