Watch: Cha Eun Woo And Moon Ga Young Bicker Over Hand Holding + Hwang In Yeob Gets Shy Behind The Scenes Of “True Magnificence”

tvN’s “True Magnificence” has shared an lovely new glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

On January 14, the favored drama adaptation of the hit webtoon launched a enjoyable behind-the-scenes video of its starring forged. The clip begins with leads Moon Ga Young and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, who star as Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho respectively, making ready to movie an out of doors scene wherein Lee Su Ho boosts Lim Ju Gyeong’s self-confidence by telling her that she’s “sufficient” precisely the way in which she is.

Moon Ga Young notes that Cha Eun Woo didn’t maintain her hand, as he was alleged to within the script, and she or he jokingly complains, “What occurred? Did you not wish to maintain my hand, or did you simply miss the suitable timing?” The two co-stars then try to rehearse the second wherein Lee Su Ho takes Lim Ju Gyeong’s hand, which ends up in a cute spherical of bickering wherein they disagree about how the hand holding ought to go down.

Later, after filming their first take of the scene, Moon Ga Young and the director each crack up at how awkwardly Cha Eun Woo took her hand, with the director joking, “You’ll be able to inform he’s by no means held anybody’s hand in his life earlier than.” Though the following take goes easily, the 2 co-stars proceed to snicker and playfully tease each other all through the remainder of the shoot.

At one level, Moon Ga Young asks Cha Eun Woo, “On a scale of 1 to five, how would you charge my dancing?” He responds, “Why did you make the utmost rating so low?” After she adjusts the dimensions to “1 to 10,” Cha Eun Woo replies, “10 factors.” A disbelieving Moon Ga Young factors to the digicam and asks with fun, “You gave me a ten as a result of they’re filming a making-of video, proper?”

The clip then strikes on to Hwang In Yeob and Moon Ga Young filming the scene wherein their characters Han Search engine optimisation Jun and Lim Ju Gyeong pose for a photograph shoot collectively. Between takes, Hwang In Yeob bashfully remarks, “I do really feel type of shy.” Later, Moon Ga Young thoughtfully retains his hand heat by urgent a warmth pack on it, asking, “It’s heat, proper?”

Whereas making ready to movie their subsequent scene collectively, Hwang In Yeob shyly worries that he’s not good at appearing shy on digicam, and Moon Ga Young replies, “Su Ho [Cha Eun Woo] is basically good at that type of factor. Then, as quickly because the director says ‘Reduce,’ the 2 of us begin preventing instantly.”

Hwang In Yeob goes on to share that he already feels full though he has a number of consuming left to do within the scene, however he valiantly presses ahead and finishes consuming all of the spicy rice desserts (ddukbokki) throughout the remainder of the shoot.

In the following shoot, Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young movie a scene wherein Lee Su Ho protects Lim Ju Gyeong from being splashed by a bus driving via a puddle. Nonetheless, within the first take, Cha Eun Woo doesn’t handle to cowl her in time, and Moon Ga Young unintentionally will get splashed with many of the water. After laughing and apologizing for his mistake, Cha Eun Woo efficiently covers his co-star within the second take, and he confidently declares, “This time, it was me. It was refreshing.”

Lastly, the video ends with footage of Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young filming the scene of their pizza-and-a-movie date at Lee Su Ho’s condo.

In between takes, Cha Eun Woo reveals off his piano abilities by enjoying varied snippets of assorted Christmas carols on the piano and asking Moon Ga Young to guess the titles of the songs.

Try the complete behind-the-scenes video under!

Watch “True Magnificence” with subtitles right here:

Watch Now