Watch: Cha Eun Woo And Moon Ga Young’s Ill-Fated Relationship Begins In “True Magnificence” Sneak Peek

tvN’s upcoming drama “True Magnificence” launched a preview of the primary episode!

Primarily based on successful webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her seems. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by way of love.

The clip begins with Lee Su Ho bursting into a comic book guide retailer and asking for a horror collection title. As he goes to seek for the guide, the retailer proprietor watches him in amazement, commenting that he has recognized Lee Su Ho for 10 years however that he hasn’t modified in any respect.

Simply as the shop proprietor is about to place his headphones again on, Lee Su Ho lets out a shout and brings the guide to the counter to complain that it’s faulty. When the proprietor tries to cause that he can simply begin from the second guide within the collection, Lee Su Ho goes on a tirade, arguing, “While you sing the nationwide anthem, do you skip the primary verse?”

As the shop proprietor seems up in astonishment, Lee Su Ho continues, “While you watch a soccer match, do you solely watch the second half? It’s the identical with life, I assume you must simply skip January and begin residing from February.” As an alternative of getting upset at his tone, the shop proprietor agrees to put an order for the guide, however Lee Su Ho storms out earlier than he can end.

In the meantime, Lim Ju Gyeong and her father Lim Jae Pil (Park Ho San) trip in a transferring truck, passing by Lee Su Ho as he leaves the shop. When Lim Jae Pil tells Lim Ju Gyeong that they’ve virtually arrived, she wakes up and rolls down the window as she peels a sheet masks off her face. Nevertheless, the wind catches the masks and blows it straight onto Lee Su Ho’s face as kids move by and snigger at him. Lim Ju Gyeong covers her mouth in shock earlier than taking a look at Lee Su Ho within the truck’s mirror and apologizing in a small voice.

Watch the complete clip beneath!

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama beneath!

Watch Now